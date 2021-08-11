Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Decreased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.15. 5,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,357. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $540.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.76. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

