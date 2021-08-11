Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $532.23. The stock had a trading volume of 764,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

