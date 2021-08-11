Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.52

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,143,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

