Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Holdings Lowered by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 140,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 216,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

