Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.70

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 3935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
