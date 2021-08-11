Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.70

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 3935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

