Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.13% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PKW opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.53. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $93.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.