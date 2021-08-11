Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 531.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 17.23% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,302,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,436,000.

PEZ stock opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

