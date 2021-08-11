Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.24% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,368. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

