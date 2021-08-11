Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.95

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 66858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
