Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.95

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 66858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

