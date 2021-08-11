Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037,632 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,628,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 114,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $481,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,653. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89.

