Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 16,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.63. 1,658,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,303,371. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.