Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $51,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 120,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,704. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $154.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.