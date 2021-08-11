Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Holdings Boosted by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 179.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

SPHB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

