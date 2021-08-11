Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. 127,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.