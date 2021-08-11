Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.18

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 66505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

