Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 11th (CFXTF, CIX, CJT, CMG, CRON, ECN, EDR, EOAN, EXETF, FGEN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 11th:

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to C$29.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$31.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$30.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$235.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$7.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$12.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by Standpoint Research to C$14.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.50.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.75.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €22.70 ($26.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$155.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$168.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to C$162.00.

