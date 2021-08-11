Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Acushnet (GOLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF) recently:

8/9/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Acushnet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

8/5/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Acushnet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

7/28/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Acushnet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

6/25/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acushnet stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 186,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,982. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

