Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) recently:

8/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $193.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

7/21/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

7/13/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

6/28/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

