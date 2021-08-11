Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS: LGGNY) recently:

8/10/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/5/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/21/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/16/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.