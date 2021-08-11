Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marston’s (MARS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marston’s (LON: MARS) recently:

7/29/2021 – Marston’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2021 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marston’s had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

6/22/2021 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON:MARS traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84.40 ($1.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,407,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,305. Marston’s PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36.84 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.44. The stock has a market cap of £557.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.04.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

