Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Newmont (NEM)

7/27/2021 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmont’s earnings and sales in the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. The company’s efforts to de-leverage its balance sheet are also encouraging. It also remains focused on improving operational efficiency. However, higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) partly related to the pandemic. Higher capital spending may also affect its ability to generate free cash flow. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

7/23/2021 – Newmont was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Newmont was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

7/23/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Newmont for the second quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

7/16/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,422 shares of company stock worth $2,515,528 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

