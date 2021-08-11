Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Airlines Group (AAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):
- 8/6/2021 – American Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 7/27/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 7/27/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.
- 7/23/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/23/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
