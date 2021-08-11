Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Airlines Group (AAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):

8/6/2021 – American Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

7/27/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

7/27/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

7/23/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

