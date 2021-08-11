Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE: ELS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

8/4/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

7/27/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

7/26/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

7/22/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 78.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

