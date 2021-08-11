Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Relx (RELX)

Relx (NYSE: RELX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Relx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

8/4/2021 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

8/2/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/30/2021 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Relx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/22/2021 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/15/2021 – Relx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2021 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/1/2021 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/28/2021 – Relx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2021 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

