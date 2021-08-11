Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 11th (CG, CHK, CIX, PRK, VERA, VNDA, VTVT, WKHS, WPC, WSFS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 11th:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a neutral rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an outperformer rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

