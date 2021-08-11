Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BZLFY)

Bunzl (OTCMKTS: BZLFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/5/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/2/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/15/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

BZLFY stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl plc has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

