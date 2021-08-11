Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AvePoint (AVPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT) recently:

7/27/2021 – AvePoint is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – AvePoint is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – AvePoint is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – AvePoint is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – AvePoint is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVPT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 2,852,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,593. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

