Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TE Connectivity (TEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) in the last few weeks:
- 7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $139.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $139.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.48.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
