Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TE Connectivity (TEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $139.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $139.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

