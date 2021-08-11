Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,119% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 call options.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

