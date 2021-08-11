Investors Buy Large Volume of Altimmune Call Options (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 870% compared to the average volume of 2,264 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 70,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,137. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

