Investors Buy Large Volume of Epizyme Call Options (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,168% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

EPZM stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $560.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

