Investors Buy Large Volume of Kansas City Southern Put Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,404 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $289.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.01. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.51 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

