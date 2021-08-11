Investors Purchase High Volume of Eaton Call Options (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,067% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,459 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.24. 52,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,131. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $167.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

