Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 236,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,355% compared to the average volume of 16,221 call options.

PG&E stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 932,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,809,362. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PG&E by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

