Investors Purchase Large Volume of Canada Goose Put Options (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,417 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,875% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

GOOS opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

