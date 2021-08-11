Investors Purchase Large Volume of Reinvent Technology Partners Call Options (NYSE:RTP)

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 26,360 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,441% compared to the average volume of 1,711 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTP. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,392,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 2,546.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 1,005.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 998,471 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 749,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

RTP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.