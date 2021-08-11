Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

