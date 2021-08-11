IONChain (IONC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,879.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $194,719.63 and $2,879.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00895111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00111589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

