IoT Chain (ITC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.07 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $3.07 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002315 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058314 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.