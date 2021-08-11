iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.18

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 271129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in iQIYI by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 74,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

