IRIDEX (IRIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

