iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $424.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.41 million and the highest is $428.57 million. iRobot reported sales of $413.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. iRobot has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.74.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

