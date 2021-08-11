iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Cut by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 1.78% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $238,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. 7,251,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,170. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

