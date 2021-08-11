iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.55

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

