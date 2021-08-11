iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Holdings Raised by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF comprises 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,726. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

