iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.26% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 131,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,726. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

