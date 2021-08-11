iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.65

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 61541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

