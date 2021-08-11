iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,567.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 174,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,108,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $115.41. 107,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,364. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

