iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.