iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.59

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.59 and last traded at $111.59, with a volume of 70 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

